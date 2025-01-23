No School Transfers Allowed in Opuwo Circuit: Uusiku



Opuwo: Opuwo circuit education inspector Naftali Uusiku has announced that students currently enrolled in schools offering all grades will not be permitted to transfer to other institutions. This mandate aims to maintain stability within the schools by retaining enrolled students, thereby facilitating better allocation of space and resources for new students.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Uusiku’s statement comes amidst concerns from parents about delays in processing school registrations for their children, despite timely submission of applications. In an interview with Nampa, Uusiku assured that every applicant would be accommodated, revealing that the circuit has successfully placed over 90 percent of applicants. He highlighted that fewer than ten applicants remain unplaced, with efforts underway to ensure they are enrolled promptly.





Uusiku emphasized that requests from parents to transfer their children to different schools will not be entertained, as students should continue their education at their current institutions. He explained that long-term strategies are being implemented to tackle overcrowding, focusing on utilizing available spaces to accommodate students from overcrowded schools.





He urged schools and parents to avoid transferring already enrolled students, as this could create competition for space with newcomers, especially those moving from primary to secondary education. Uusiku also mentioned that last year, challenges related to the intake of Grades 8 and 10 students were effectively managed, ensuring automatic placement for all passing students in schools with available space within the circuit.

