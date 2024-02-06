No security threats since swearing in of President Mbumba: Shikongo

WINDHOEK: The Inspector General (IG) of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo has said there have not been any security threats since the swearing in of former Vice President Nangolo Mbumba as President of Namibia. Mbumba was sworn in as the fourth President of Namibia, following the death of President Hage Geingob early on Sunday. International Relations Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Vice President. Shikongo in an interview with Nampa on Monday said Namibia is not at risk of security threats as the country is known for its democratic system. 'I don't think any Namibian is thinking of a change of government by unconstitutional means. As inspector general I am in constant communication with my colleagues, the Chief of Defence, the Commissioner General of the Namibian Correctional Service, and the Director of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service. As of now, there's no need for panic,' he said. Other countries, he said, are commending Namibia for not allowing a l eadership vacuum, saying that in some countries people would be fighting, resulting in impairment in the security sector. 'The beefing up of security is automatic as the current president is entitled to security, as well as the vice president. Our visiting dignitaries have nothing to worry about, we are ready to serve them and we are monitoring every situation,' he said. Shikongo went on to reveal that he was also appointed to serve on the preparatory committee for the funeral arrangements, chaired by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and gave his assurance that the police are prepared to receive and protect international dignitaries travelling to Namibia for the funeral of the late Geingob. A directive to senior executives in the police force, including regional commanders to not apply for leave until after Geingob's funeral, has also been issued. 'Those are the only activities put on hold, otherwise our operations are still going on. Members who are transporting food for inmates to different to wns are still travelling, regional operations are not suspended,' he noted. Source: The Namibia Press Agency