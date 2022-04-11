Nonagenarian allegedly commits suicide at Etomba

A 91-year-old man from Etomba constituency in the Ohagwena Region died after he allegedly hanged himself with a rope on Friday.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the deceased, identified as David Namwandi, hanged himself with a rope from the roof of his sleeping room at about 10h00.

The report further noted that his next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, a 66-year-old man, identified as Sibeso Lubinda from Ngoma village in the Kavango East Region, allegedly drowned in Chobe river after he was attacked by a hippopotamus at around 12h30 on Friday.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, the report adds.

Meanwhile, in the ||Kharas Region, a man identified as Theofelus Lenga (age not provided) died at Karasburg after he was allegedly stabbed with an unknown object on Friday.

The report said the incident took place at about 22h30 at a local bar, where the deceased was allegedly stabbed on his left upper chest following an argument with the suspect.

The report noted that the deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue as the suspect is still at large.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency