Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks



Rehoboth: Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored): Nored spokesperson Simon Lukas has cautioned the public within their electricity supply area to stay away from electrical infrastructure at all times. The warning comes after a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted when he allegedly climbed a 22kV overhead line pole in Omuthiya on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a police report indicated that the boy was tending to livestock in an open pasture when he climbed the utility pole and came into contact with live electrical wires. The police stated that the boy died instantly and his body remained suspended on the pole.





Lukas noted that Nored officials were promptly dispatched to the scene to safely remove the boy’s body.

