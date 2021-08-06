NPL to create more than 650 jobs

Following its successful appeal to the Namibia Sports Commission Appeal Committee to be registered as a national sport body, the Namibia Premier League (NPL) has vowed to create job opportunities for more than 650 people.

A media statement issued on Thursday by NPL Chief Executive Officer Harald Füller said the league will create employment and provide job security for players, coaches and administrators that will be regulated through legal contracts.

Füller made this announcement after NPL last week won its appeal with the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) to be registered as a national sports body.

The NPL applied to the sports commission for a licence to organise professional football in Namibia outside Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) structures, which was turned down. However, the NSC Appeal Committee ruled in favour of NPL last week, giving it the green light to organise local professional football.

Füller said all those involved in the league will be registered with the Social Security Commission or an insurance company to create the necessary safety buffer of financial stability. The league will also ensure that adequate sponsorship is sourced for both tiers and clubs will have a share of television broadcasting rights.

“In line with the NPL operational manuals, the league’s legal structure will consist of two tiers known as the Premier Division and National First Division (NFD) respectively and managed similar to that of the German Bundesliga two divisions. Every club in the professional league must have a licence to play in the league. To obtain a licence, clubs will be subjected to an agreed vetting process and meet certain standards of conduct as per NPL regulations,” said Füller.

He added that NPL will be affiliated to the World League Forum which is a body established for professional leagues around the world, and with relations to the Namibia Football Association (NFA). NPL will be independent of NFA but will forge a contractual relationship which is in the best interest of Namibian football. The date for the resumption of the league has not yet been announced.

Source: Namibia Press Agency