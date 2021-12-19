NYC postpones meeting as delegates test positive for COVID-19

The National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC) on Thursday announced that it has postponed its Representative Council (RC) meeting due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among the delegates.

NYC in a statement said the council meeting was scheduled to take place between Wednesday and Thursday this week and the postponement came after several members that were to attend the meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

“Prior testing was mandatory for all who were attending the two-day event, the NYC had planned this event with due concern for the surge in the number of new positive cases, we therefore deemed it necessary to ensure that all the delegates are tested prior to the start of official deliberations,” NYC Executive Chairperson, Sharonice Busch is quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement added that a new representative council meeting would be arranged as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we comply with the statutory requirement of having this meeting and the elections as soon as safely possible,” it said.

The representative council is the second highest decision-making body, when the general assembly is not in session, and it sits once a year. About 84 delegates were expected to attend the event.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency