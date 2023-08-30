OATF attracts 15 international exhibitors

This year’s Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) has attracted 15 international exhibitors.

This was announced by Ongwediva Trade Society Chairperson, Rebekka Hidulika, during a media conference on Wednesday.

Hidulika indicated that the international exhibitors are from Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya and Indonesia.

“The international exhibitors are essential for networking to ensure they access the market not only during the trade fair, but beyond,” she said.

Moreover, she said they have a total of 455 local and international exhibitiors, an increase from 450 exhibitors last year.

The number of visitors to the trade fair has also increased, with over 50 000 people having visited the trade fair over the last five days.

The OATF started on 25 August and ends this Saturday.

Source: NAMPA