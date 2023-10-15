Oganisers sensitise Epe residents on maiden 1XBET community football fiesta

1xBET Sports Betting Company on Sunday carried out a sensitisation campaign at Odion Ighalo Sports Arena, Epe, Lagos State, on the maiden edition of 1XBET Community Football Cup.

Wahidi Akanni, the Chairman of Match International, partners of 1XBET, said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said the Epe Conference would feature eight teams pooled into two groups of four teams each, with matches slated begin at Odion Ighalo Sports Arena, Epe, on Oct.16.

“ Epe community is renowned for its fishing culture. However, the people of the community will play host to football fans and grassroots soccer experts, who would be storming the community, to fish for fresh football talents.”

He said on Match day 1, fans would witness Panthers FC and De Porters FC trade tackles in the opening game of the conference, followed by Ighalo FC and Perkins FC, in the second game of group A.

The third and fourth games would feature teams in group B, with Ambassador FC taking on De’ Elite, and B.E. Arena versus Emperor FC, respectively.

Speaking ahead of the games, Akanni, coordinator and consultant for the 1XBET Cup, expressed confidence that soccer fans within the community and its axis would experience great football moments.

“The good people of Epe Community are going to enjoy the best of grassroots football, just as soccer fans did at the Mainland Conference of the 1XBET Cup.

“ Much more, the people would also experience, sweet, exciting and untold football moments,” Akanni, a former Super Eagles player, ” said.

Akanni added that there were plans by the organisers and the sponsors, 1XBET, to improve upon the organisation of the championship, even as it continued to excite, inspire and encourage the people to enjoy their passion for football.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winning team will go home with N1 million, while the first runners up gets N500,000 and second runners up N300, 000.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria