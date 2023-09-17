Okakarara FC welcomed to Debmarine Premierships by Blue Waters

Newly promoted Debmarine Namibia Premiership outfit Okakarara FC was welcomed to the country's elite league on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat by Blue Waters at the Swakopmund Sport Stadium.

The 2023/24 Debmarine Namibia Premiership season commenced on Saturday with action in Rundu, Keetmanshop, Okahandja, Swakopmund, Gobabis, and Windhoek.

In a match played in the coastal town of Swakopmund between Blue Waters and Okakarara FC, it took the home team just five minutes to open the scoring. High school errors from the Okakarara FC players saw Blue Waters capitalising on a cross into their box.

Four minutes later, Andjengo Lasarus once again found the back of the net for Blue Waters after a brilliant save by Okakarara’s goalkeeper, Jaepa Mekapurua, found him unmarked outside the 25-metre box, where he released a rocket which could not be prevented from going in by the goalkeeper and his defence.

Blue Waters's final goal of the match came from Steven Damaseb in the 19th minute as they once again caught the Okakarara defenders napping, and his well-controlled ball also found the back of the net as the Okakarara defence and goalkeeper were left stranded.

Half-time was 3-0 for the home team.

In the second half, the Okarara team found their feet and started playing their passing game which got them a consolation goal in the 87th minute through Utjevera Rukata after their brilliant display in that half.

In an interview with Nampa after the match, Emmel Katjimune, Okakarara FC coach, said he was happy with his team's display in the second half.

“We had a tough first half playing against the wind and made simple errors. We are going back to rectify our mistakes and hope for a better performance in our next game,” said Katjimune.

Meanwhile, Blue Waters coach Lucky Shipanga said his goal was to collect maximum points, and his players delivered.

“I wanted to score three goals, and we got them. We are now looking forward to our next fixture,” he said.

Other games played on the day saw newly promoted Khomas Nampol collecting maximum points against Young Brazilian in Keetmanshop with a 1-0 score, Young African lost at home 2-0 against FC Ongos, Life Fighters and Julinho Sporting shared the spoils after a goalless draw in Rundu while Okahandja United lost to UNAM 1-0 at home.

Defending Champions African Stars started their campaign on a good note with a 3-1 win against Orlando Pirates in the only match played in Windhoek.

