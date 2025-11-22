Chelsea Moves Into Second as Newcastle Upsets Manchester City in Premier League



Bayern munich: Bayern Munich conjured a comeback from two goals down to cruise past Freiburg 6-2 at home, with Michael Olise shining with two goals and three assists.





According to Namibia Press Agency, after seeing its perfect start to the campaign ended by a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin ahead of the international break, Bayern entered the match determined to restore order at the top of the Bundesliga. Coach Vincent Kompany handed starts to several youngsters, while regulars such as Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry watched on from the sidelines.





Freiburg burst out of the blocks, as two of Jan-Niklas Beste’s corners were expertly converted. Yuito Suzuki lashed in the opener after a clever flick-on, before Johan Manzambi powered a header beyond goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to give the visitors a two-goal lead in less than 20 minutes.





Bayern’s response was led by teenage midfielder Lennart Karl, whose calm finish from an Olise through-ball halved the deficit. The duo combined again in stoppage time, with Karl turning provider for Olise, who rifled home the equalizer.





The goal shifted the momentum decisively as the hosts entered the second half with renewed authority. Dayot Upamecano completed the turnaround by volleying in from another Olise delivery at a corner, before Harry Kane extended the lead moments later with a long-range effort.





Though Karl was forced off through injury, Bayern’s tempo didn’t drop afterwards. Nicolas Jackson, coming in as a substitute, added a fifth following another Olise pass. The French winger fittingly had the final say, curling a superb effort into the far corner to cap an outstanding individual display.





The emphatic victory keeps Bayern firmly at the top with an unbeaten run.





“Early on, it was a difficult spell for us. Then two players produced something special, and we got our momentum back again,” said Kompany.





Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen climbed to second with a 3-1 victory away to Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Stuttgart, Augsburg edged Hamburg 1-0, Borussia Monchengladbach swept bottom side Heidenheim 3-0, and Jonathan Burkardt’s brace helped Eintracht Frankfurt overpower Cologne 4-3.

