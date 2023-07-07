Olotu assumes duty as 20th Commandant of NDC

Rear Adm. Olukayode Olotu has assumed duty as the 20th Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC) with a pledge to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor, Rear Adm, Murtala Bashir.

Olotu, at an event to mark the signing of the handover and takeover note on Thursday in Abuja said he would toe the lines of his predecessor.

He said his administration would focus on the development of academic programme of the college, infrastructure and staff welfare.

“I have listened very attentively to the remarks by the immediate past commandant and for every word he said, it was as if I was the one making the remarks.

“We are two people of very like minds because in his remark, he talked about the academic programme of the college which in my mind is the main essence of the college.

“He talked about infrastructural development of the college which of course is very important to the academic programme of the college.

“He talked about the welfare of personnel which is key because without it, there will be no motivation for the work force.

“So in the same vein, I intend to toe the same line because we have gone round all the college facilities and spent time to deliberate on ongoing programme,” he said.

Olotu called for support and cooperation from members of the college, which he said were necessary for him to succeed.

He pledged to run an open door policy and carry every member of staff along in the running of the college.

Earlier, the immediate past commandant, commended members of the college for the support and cooperation offered to him during his administration.

Bashir said the focus of his administration upon assumption of office in January, 2022 was in the area of curriculum, infrastructure and welfare of staff.

“For the curriculum, I felt we needed to inject some things to make it more responsive to current and emerging issues globally.”

He said his administration was able to embed Masters programme in the 11 months duration of the Higher Strategic Course.

“As it is now, the participants will spend 11 months and get their masters degree without going to University of Ibadan or Nigeria Defence Academy.

“The only challenge left in this direction is that participants still go back to the institutions for their convocation.

“So going forward, it is important for the college to restructure the centre in liaison with the National Universities Commission to upgrade the institution to a full fledged university.

“`By doing that, we will be able to domicile the master degree completely in the college by having the participant have their convocation in the college instead going to other institutions,” he said.

He called on the new commandant to step up efforts to make the college a full ffledged niversity for the Masters Programme.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria