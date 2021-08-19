Omatako Primary School receives seven classrooms

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) on Thursday handed over six classrooms valued at N.dollars 1.2 million to the Omatako Primary School in the Tsumkwe Constituency of the Otjozondjupa Region through its Rural School’s Project.

The school also received an additional classroom built by the Pupkewitz Foundation at N.dollars 220 000.

During the virtual inauguration, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka said there are approximately 4 500 classrooms in insufficient supply across the country.

“This is a need that can be collaboratively broken down and solved inside the circle of different corporates in Namibia, and it won’t even take us a year to create these classrooms,” she said.

She stated that the government has prioritised education as the most significant investment in poverty reduction, economic growth and closing the wealth gap since independence.

“It is for this reason that the education ministry continues to get the biggest national budget allocation every financial year to ensure that every child’s right to education is strengthened and preserved as established in the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia,” she added.

Nghipondoka went on to say that the ministry has developed a national strategic plan that seeks to ensure that in addition to financial prudence and accountability, a call for support from all stakeholders and friends in education is required to maximise efficiency and effectiveness in the overall provision of quality education to the Namibian child.

MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo called out companies that “only want to donate when it benefits their brand”, saying it’s past time for them to differentiate between sponsorships, corporate social investment and corporate social responsibility.

“Every Namibian has been buying school uniforms and school shoes from the same shops since 20, 30, 40 years ago and it is time that they too contribute towards the education of the Namibian child,” Ekandjo added.

