Omusati mourns President Geingob

  • February 5, 2024
OSHAKATI: Omusati Regional Governor Erginus Endjala has expressed his condolences to the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos on the passing of President Hage Geingob on Sunday.jala in an interview with Nampa on Sunday on behalf of the Omusati Region said they join the rest of the country in sending their condolences to the family and all Namibians. 'The news of President Geingob's death came as a shock, but as human beings we have to accept and understand that the same God who gave us the president was the one who took him away. We can only console ourselves and continue performing our normal duties for the better of our country,' he said.jala also cautioned the public to refrain from provocative comments that may trigger disunity among Namibians. Further he said the late president gave them a responsibility to be transparent and inform the public about their health, noting this serves as a good example that they should emulate as leaders.jala also called upon the inhabitants of his region and the rest of the country to remain calm during this time of mourning and follow the protocols that the Acting President Nangolo Mbumba will set forth. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

