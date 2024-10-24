Opuwo committed to adapt to climate change



OPUWO: To complement the town ‘ s natural landscape and make it more robust and adaptable to climate change , the Opuwo Town Council introduced innovative approaches to transform the town ‘ s image , including the ‘ Go Green ‘ project and the ‘ Zero Waste ‘ campaign . This is according to Opuwo Mayor Rosa Mbinge – Tjeundo while speaking at the handover ceremony for 30 Build Together houses , the inauguration of the Katutura Open Market , and the ground – breaking ceremony for the town ‘ s soon – to – be erected welcoming sign , on Wednesday . Mbinge – Tjeundo said the council , together with other stakeholders , recommended ways to combat the prevalent dust , such as tree planting across the town . Similarly , as part of the town ‘ s strategic plan to eliminate waste , the council reaffirmed its commitment to waste management by launching a ‘ zero – waste ‘ campaign , an initiative that seeks to convert waste materials into valuable resources and eliminate trash , making Opuwo one of Namibia ‘ s cleanest town

s while also reducing hunger in the communities , she said . ‘ At Opuwo Town Council , we are driven by the vision to transform the town into a greener , cleaner and more prosperous town for all ,’ she stressed . The ‘ Go Green ‘ project is funded by Nedbank Namibia . Furthermore , the mayor stated that the town is battling an all – out war on dirt attributable to the community ‘ s combined efforts . ‘ In November last year , we launched a volunteer programme where 50 vibrant young people joined us to clean up Opuwo . This was a deliberate move not to outsource the project but to involve the community while equally creating jobs for local households ,’ the mayor said . Initially , the Waste Management plan was designed on a waste management memorandum of understanding ( MoU ) signed by the Rundu and Opuwo town councils in March 2024 , to put an end to trash disposal in landfills . Urban and Rural Development Minister Erastus Uutoni complimented the town for its consistent developmental progress , saying it is

headed in the right direction . He stated that such an initiative would set the path for long – term development while boosting the town ‘ s status to a more advanced level , attracting investors and tourists . ‘ I should commend your leadership for all these ongoing projects , it is indeed commendable that Opuwo has visionary leaders that are transforming this town to greater heights ,’ he said .

Source: The Namibia News Agency