Oshana NamPol promotes 42 members to senior positions

OSHAKATI: The Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region promoted a total of 42 members to the ranks of chief inspector, senior inspector and inspector, effective 01 February 2024. NamPol's Oshana Commander, Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, confirmed this to Nampa on Friday, saying that five chief inspectors, six senior inspectors and 32 inspectors were promoted. Sakaria stated out of 42 members promoted, 19 are female. According to Sakaria, their promotion comes as recognition of their hard work. 'These officers are now more than ever challenged to show leadership and prove the Inspector General right that they deserve the promotions and that the promotions should translate into a positive impact on crime in the region,' he said. He said amongst those promoted to senior level are Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the former Head of the Community Policing Sub-Division who became a chief inspector; and Warrant Ester Ilovu from Oshakati Police Station, who joined NamPol in 1990 and now assumes the role of in spector. In 2023, a total of 460 police officers were promoted to various ranks in the region, with women taking up 50.3 per cent of the total. The 229 male and 231 female officers were promoted in line with the provisions of the Police Act, Act 19 of 1990. Source: Namibia Press Agency