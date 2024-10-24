Oshana police bust about 400 drug dealers in three years



OSHAKATI: Over the past three years , the Oshana Region ‘ s police have arrested about 400 people who were found in possession of illegal substances . Namibian Police Force Oshana Regional Commander , Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria told Nampa in an interview on Thursday that a total of 176 cases have been finalised with either accused being fined or sentenced to serve not more than 24 months imprisonment . Sakaria stated that the remaining cases are either yet to be finalised or have been withdrawn . According to Sakaria , most of the cases are reported in the area of Oshakati , followed by Ondangwa and Ongwediva . ‘ The arrests that we made in three years is nearly 400 , and this shows the fight we are putting up to bust drug dealers in the region ,’ he said . He added that this is a continuous exercise in their fight against drugs , as it shifts around ; drug – dealers don ‘ t keep drugs at their houses . ‘ People will tell you that there is a drug dealer at a certain house and one does a search in t

he house , but you don ‘ t find a single drug , but that does not mean the person does not sell drugs ,’ he added . He went on to say that minor amounts of drugs are found in the majority of arrests . However , he reminded everyone that no one is above the law and that anyone with information regarding drug dealing should call the local police station to have it brought to justice . Sakaria also urged people to refrain from consuming narcotics since it could prevent them from contributing to economic growth .

Source: The Namibia News Agency