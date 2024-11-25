Oshana to Deploy About 400 Officers at Polling Stations.



Oshakati: The commander of the Namibian Police Force in the Oshana Region, Commissioner Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, announced that approximately 400 police officers will be deployed at polling stations during Wednesday’s National Assembly and Presidential Elections. The deployment aims to ensure a smooth and orderly voting process across the region.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Commissioner Sakaria emphasized the comprehensive use of police personnel to cover all 182 polling stations in the Oshana region. Additionally, a team of senior officers will be assigned to oversee each constituency, ensuring that officers are present and effective at their respective posts. The police force is prepared for any potential disturbances, with a special reserve force on standby for crowd control if necessary.

Commissioner Sakaria further stated that voters are discouraged from bringing firearms or arriving under the influence of alcohol. He urged voters to arrive early to avoid congestion and emphasized the prohibiti

on of wearing political attire or engaging in political activities within the vicinity of polling stations. These measures are intended to maintain a neutral and peaceful voting environment.

He also reminded the public that November 27 will be observed as a public holiday, and the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for the duration of the election day. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will deploy 5,042 officers to manage 2,521 polling teams, which will oversee 4,677 polling stations across all 121 constituencies nationwide, ensuring the elections proceed smoothly.