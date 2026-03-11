Oshana Youth Reflect on Independence Gains While Calling for Greater Economic Opportunities

Ondangwa: As Namibia prepares to celebrate the 35th anniversary of independence, young people in the Oshana Region say the occasion is both a moment of pride and a time for reflection on their role in the country's development. While acknowledging progress made since independence in 1990, youth leaders say the next phase of development must focus more strongly on creating meaningful economic opportunities for young people.According to Namibia Press Agency, Chairperson of the Oshana Regional Youth Forum, Absalom Itamalo, said the mood among young people in the region reflects pride in Namibia's democratic stability as well as growing expectations for economic inclusion. 'The mood among young people in Oshana is a mixture of pride, reflection and expectation. Young people remain deeply proud of the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and mothers who fought for the freedom and independence we enjoy today. Namibia has maintained peace, stability and democratic governance for more than three decades, which i s a remarkable achievement. Many are hopeful about the future, but they are also eager to see more concrete opportunities that allow them to participate meaningfully in the economy,' he said.Despite government efforts to empower youth through various programmes, Itamalo said access to these opportunities remains limited. 'The government has made efforts to include young people in the national development agenda through initiatives such as youth development funds, entrepreneurship support programmes and vocational training. However, many young people still feel that while policies exist, access to these opportunities remains limited for many at the grassroots level,' he said.He added that unemployment remains one of the most pressing challenges facing young people, particularly graduates, along with the rising cost of living which affects their ability to become financially independent. To address these concerns, Itamalo said leaders should prioritise economic diversification to expand job opportunities, s upport youth entrepreneurship and innovation, strengthen vocational and technical training and improve access to development funding and mentorship.'When it comes to economic opportunities for young people, there is still room for improvement. While educational opportunities have expanded significantly, the economy must also grow at a pace that can absorb the increasing number of skilled and educated young people entering the labour market,' said Itamalo. Itamalo added that over the next decade, young people hope to see increased job creation and industrial development, greater investment in youth entrepreneurship, improved access to funding and business support, more youth participation in leadership and decision-making and policies that respond more effectively to the needs of young people.