Otjozondjupa wants wages commission to discuss minimum and maximum earnings

Otjozondjupa residents on Monday called on the national Wages Commission tasked to gather information on remuneration of workers in the country, to discuss both the minimum and maximum wages of all employees.

The Wages Commission was appointed in February this year by the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Utoni Nujoma.

The commission is tasked to investigate and recommend to the ministry on how much an employee in the public and private sector at entry level of employment should earn.

The commission comprises Dr Marius Kudumo as chairperson, and Gideon Thomas, Edwina Hashikutuva, Dr Fritz Nghiishililwa and Nokokure Kariko as members.

The commission is conducting meetings in all regions and on Monday was in Otjozondjupa Region at the Swanevelder Hall in Otjiwarongo, where the residents called on it to discuss both the minimum and maximum wages, saying this is with the idea to reduce the high inequality in workers’ earnings.

“Economists should also assist to determine how much the country could afford to pay a top-earning manager in the country,” added audience member Apollinarius Martin.

Otjozondjupa Regional Council chairperson, Marlayn Mbakera on her part called on the commission to inform the government about security companies providing services to different ministries that are accused of failing to pay their workers for months.

Mbakera further expressed concern with charcoal production companies, allegedly also mistreating workers on the farms.

Branch coordinator of the Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) at Otjiwarongo, Mate Hambira suggested a minimum wage of N.dollars 7 000 per month to an employee, saying this is due to the high cost of living in the country.

He said for now workers at entry levels in government earn about N.dollars 2 000.

The commission is expected to compile a report on the discussions and submit it to the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation for review and implementation.

