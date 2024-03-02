Over 15,000 Students To Benefit From Sh59.2 Million-Bursary Kitty

Kirinyaga Central National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has disbursed Sh59.2 million to cater for school fees for all successful applicants this financial year. This is the highest allocation to education ever in the constituency since the inception of NG-CDF where over 15,000 students in various stages and institutions will receive a share of the funds. While launching the disbursement, Kirinyaga Central Member of Parliament (MP) Gachoki Gitari said he is committed to supporting education by all means possible. He said that all students in day school will each get Sh5,000 while those in boarding schools will receive Sh6,000. Those boarding outside the county and in institutions of higher learning will get Sh10,000. Gitari urged principals of schools to dedicate their time to students and add value to the education system by providing information toward the creation of plans and policies aimed at improving education. 'My commitment to supporting education will continue, not only in b ursary allocation but also in ensuring that the infrastructure is of the required standard,' Gitari said. 'However, I warn parents trying to compromise the application process by duplicating forms and interchanging names that they will not benefit from the bursary', the MP cautioned. Lucy Mbai, Director Education, Kirinyaga Central sub-county, acknowledged the top performance of Kirinyaga Central sub-county in academics compared to the other four sub-counties and lauded the area MP's passion for education. She called upon parents to respond when called to attend school functions as it forms part of vital engagements with education stakeholders. She also appreciated principals who have been kind enough to retain students who have fee challenges in school until the bursary is disbursed. Ms. Mbai appreciated assistant chiefs who were instrumental in achieving 100 percent transition government policy. She requested for construction of more classrooms based on demand as some schools accommodate up to 70 studen ts against the approved standard of 45 in a classroom. Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Kirinyaga Central, Joseph Murethi, said identification and nurturing of talents should be considered to take advantage of skills that children have. He attributed the inability to raise fees to the use of alcohol, assuring that the security officers are doing all possible to eradicate alcoholism and drug abuse in the county. He encouraged students to join technical and vocational colleges to acquire employable skills and urged those wishing to take advantage of labour migration to get skills from such institutions which have now been established in all sub-counties. 'The government is investing resources in technical institutions; I expect many of your children to join them to acquire technical skills and take advantage of jobs in foreign countries currently being sought by the government,' DCC Mureithi said. Kirinyaga Central Technical and Vocational College Principal Charity Mugo who attended the function disclosed t hat applications are ongoing and interested applicants can access application via Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), noting that successful applicants can get financial aid from HELB among other scholarships. Joseph Maina and Joseph Wanjiru, parents of beneficiaries of the bursary, thanked the CDF board saying their children can return to school after the ongoing mid-term holiday without school fees worries. They acknowledged the role of the NG-CDF in the development of schools, especially the construction of laboratories. Source: Kenya News Agency