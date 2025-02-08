Over 18,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in January



Islamabad: Over 18,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Pakistan last month, the local media Tolo news reported on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a total of 18,300 Afghan refugees returned home in January this year. About 1,000 of them, undocumented migrants, were forcibly returned home after being arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi of Pakistan, the report said.

Following the implementation of the Government of Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, more than 825,600 Afghans have returned since September 15, 2023.

The Afghan caretaker government has been urging Afghan migrants living abroad to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-ravaged country.

