Hot News :

Over 18,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in January

China’s Lin Triumphs in Short Track Men’s 500m Amid Thrills at Asian Winter Games

Skier Li Secures Historic 100th Asian Winter Games Gold for China

Kenya’s Forex Reserves Hit New High on Stronger Shilling, High Inflows

Xi Orders Immediate Rescue Efforts After Landslide in Sichuan

Xi Jinping Urges Jilin Province to Advance the Revitalization of Northeast China

Search
Close this search box.

Over 18,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home in January

Share This Article:


Islamabad: Over 18,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Pakistan last month, the local media Tolo news reported on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a total of 18,300 Afghan refugees returned home in January this year. About 1,000 of them, undocumented migrants, were forcibly returned home after being arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi of Pakistan, the report said.

Following the implementation of the Government of Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan, more than 825,600 Afghans have returned since September 15, 2023.

The Afghan caretaker government has been urging Afghan migrants living abroad to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-ravaged country.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.