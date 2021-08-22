Pandemic tragedy; over 2000 die in two months

Namibia lost a total of 2227 people during the months of June and July, proving the two months to be the darkest and most traumatic period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The figures form part of the 3 300 people who have lost their lives since the pandemic reached the country in March 2020. Of the total, 1501 died in July while 726 died a month earlier in June.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe in a recent interview with Nampa said the recent decline in COVID-19 infections allows the ministry to do a post-mortem analysis highlighting lessons learned especially during that period.

“The analysis will help us plan better, strengthen mechanisms and assess our preparedness for future COVID-19 waves and ensure the country’s health system does not crumble again,” Nangombe said.

He highlighted that the months of June and July have been the most challenging to the ministry, with hospitals in the country, both public and private, overwhelmed by high demand for bed space, oxygen supplies and even mortuary space.

“During that period, almost every family was touched one way or the other. We saw an unprecedented rise in deaths and hospitalization. Our health care system was overwhelmed, we had to recruit more health workers, procure more equipment, expand hospitals to manage the situation,” Nangombe stated.

Things have since slightly returned to normal with hospitals recording up 70 per cent decline in admissions. Most hospitals countrywide had recorded less than 60 per cent bed occupancy.

Katutura hospital by Thursday, 19 August, only had 16 COVID- 19 patients in their 74-bed respiratory unit. This is a huge decline in comparison to June when the same unit reported up to 70 patients.

Nangombe however added that the shift in new infections from Khomas and Erongo regions to northern regions is highly concerning as those regions are the most populated part of the country.

“The shift in new infections to the northern regions is of great concern because it would be devastating, if the pandemic picks up again in the most populated part of the country,” he said adding that there is fear that a fourth wave would break out.

