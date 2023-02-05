Paulus brothers smash Luketz Swartbooi’s national record

Daniel Paulus and Simon Paulus of the Namibian Correctional Service set a new national 5 000 metre record when they beat Luketz Swartbooi’s 29-year-old national record at the Independence Stadium on Saturday.

Daniel clocked 13 minutes, 09.62 seconds (13:09.62s) to win the race while Simon came second in 13:37.85s as they smashed Swartbooi’s record which he had set on 12 March 1994 in Windhoek in a time of 13:46.91s.

Their times were also their personal best which they set during Athletics Namibia’s (AN) Second Leg Grand Prix here at the Independence Stadium.

In the 5 000m women’s event, Elizabeth Kalola clocked 18 minutes 33.81 seconds (18:33.81) to beat Indileni Mweshamakenga (18:42.85) and Emilia Haufiku to second and third respectively.

In other events, Ndawana Haitembu won the ladies 100m dash in a time of 12.37 seconds ahead of Hanganeni Fikunawa (12.46s) and Hitjivirue Hoveka (13.15s) in second and third respectively.

The men’s event was won by Elvis Gaseb in a time of 10.63s with Mahmad Bock in second after finishing in a time of 10.64 and Wilbard Hamukonda who clocked 10.78s in third.

In the ladies’ 200m dash, Jade Nangula clocked 25.23s ahead of Ndilimeke Erastus (25.99s) and Nandi Vass (26.00s) to win the event.

Gaseb continued his dominance in the sprints by winning the men’s 200m event in a time of 21.22s ahead of Andre Retief who clocked 21.24s for a second-place finish and Sandro Diergaardt who was third in a time of 21.63s.

In the ladies’ 4X100m relay event, UNAM’s Cornelia Goreses, Nagula, Frieda Ithete and Christina Mukumbi beat Vass, Haitembu, Bethany Branch and Johanna Ludgerus of Golden Cheetah while Rauha Nashongo, Selma Paulus, Ethel Boois and Fikunawa came third for NUST Welwitschia.

In the men’s event, Namibian Police led by Diergaardt, Hatago Simusi, Sam Shimanda and Jesse Urikhob beat UNAM who had Bock, Enock Kawiwi, Gregor Appols and Festus Kandiba while Hamukonda, Sydney Kamuaruuma, Onesmus Nekundi and Gilbert Hainuca came third for NUST Welwitschia.

Meanwhile, UNAM dominated the overall event finishing top of the points table after amassing 90 points ahead of Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club in second who got 67 points, while Namibian Correctional Service collected 58 points in third place.

