Swakop Uranium sponsors young football player’s trip

Swakop Uranium (SU) has sponsored N.dollars 36 900 to 18-year-old Joe-Archer Willibard to cover his return ticket to Ecuador, where he is set to participate in football trials for three months.

The sponsorship follows a plea by Willibard’s mother Queen Ndeya for financial assistance to help her son travel for the trials next week.

Handing over the sponsorship on Friday, SU Company Secretary Gao Rongbin said the company is committed to and dedicated to serving its community by promoting education and childhood development.

“Sport is an integral part of education. It is out of this belief the SU sponsored the 2022 Erongo Governor’s Cup and later the Erongo team which took part in the Newspaper Cup, where Willibard was spotted. We are proud of his achievement and are honoured to be able to play a part in it,” Gao noted.

Willibard, who is a left-wing player has been playing football for about seven years, during which he was scouted by a South African agent and has been training in that country for over a year now.

Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope at the same occasion emphasised the need to expose and grant youth the opportunity to showcase their talents and make a name for themselves.

“I am so glad that this mother is interested in her son’s life, especially as a single mother as it is the absence of this interest that causes social ill in young people. We believe in the young talent here in the Erongo Region and we believe everyone should be given this type of opportunity. Starting a football career at the age of 18 is the perfect move because he has so much opportunity to become a successful person in the future,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for the sponsorship and advised Willibard to make the most of the opportunity.

On her part, Willibard’s mother expressed gratitude to both the governor and SU for the sponsorship, noting that the opportunity will not only help her son realise his football dream but will also assist them both in future if he becomes a successful football player.

