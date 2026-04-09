Petrofund to Host Upstream Oil and Gas Suppliers’ Workshop in Windhoek

Windhoek: The Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund) is set to host a two-day Upstream Oil and Gas Suppliers' Workshop in Windhoek, aiming to bolster the involvement of local businesses in Namibia's burgeoning petroleum sector. The event, organized in partnership with FirstRand Namibia and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), will occur from April 21 to 22, 2026.According to Namibia Press Agency, the workshop is part of the government's larger strategy to enhance local content development and boost Namibian engagement in the swiftly expanding upstream oil and gas industry. The initiative aligns with Petrofund's mission to build national capacity within this sector.The workshop seeks to improve the technical, operational, and compliance capabilities of Namibian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while also increasing their comprehension of procurement processes and technical demands within the oil and gas sector. Petroleum exploration companies with upstream explorat ion licenses in Namibia, along with international oil and gas service companies, are anticipated to participate, sharing insights on procurement practices, scopes of work, and industry standards pertinent to both offshore and onshore petroleum operations.Additionally, local financial institutions will provide presentations on available funding opportunities for SMEs aiming to engage in the upstream oil and gas value chain. Petrofund has called on Namibian-owned SMEs and ambitious entrepreneurs to apply for the workshop through an online application accessible on its website and social media channels. Due to limited capacity, only a select number of applicants will be allowed physical attendance, though the event will also be broadcast live on Petrofund's Facebook page.Applications for the Windhoek workshop close on April 17, 2026, at noon. A subsequent workshop is planned for Walvis Bay in August this year.