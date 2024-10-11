Police slam disrespect of uniform



The Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) has expressed concern over what they view as a growing disrespect for the police service and its role as a national symbol . This comes after a video that recently circulated on social media ( TikTok ), showing a member of the public imagining herself as a law enforcement officer , sparking controversy . The police said it is not allowed for anyone , including police officers , to misuse national garments / symbols . NamPol said all national symbols are protected by law , meaning any act or intent to insult , display contempt or hold them up to ridicule is prohibited . So far , no cases of contravening section 6 of the National Symbols of the Republic of Namibia Act , 2018 ( Act No . 17 of 2018 ) have been registered with the police between the period of February and September 2024 . In an interview with Nampa on Thursday , NamPol ‘ s Head of Public Relations Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said it has become a serious violation as seen on social media , where members of the

public use uniforms belonging to family members or acquaintances . Shikwambi said this practice has also been observed amongst police officers themselves , on TikTok particularly , while wearing uniform and while being on duty . ‘ This is a disgrace to the police force and to us who respect our uniforms ,’ she said . She said both the public and some officials lack a proper understanding of law enforcement ‘ s significance in national identity . Shikwambi said police officers must orient their families to respect their uniforms as national symbols . ‘ Uniforms must be respected at all times ; it cannot be used for funny things . They must do their funny things when off duty . This issue extends beyond the uniform itself , affecting how officers behave while in uniform and the treatment they receive from the public ,’ Shikwambi warned .

Source: The Namibia News Agency