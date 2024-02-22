Power supply to Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer still not restored

  • February 23, 2024
WINDHOEK: Power supply to Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, and the surrounding areas will only be restored by Saturday, NamPower has announced. The Namibia Power Corporation earlier this week said the affected areas have been without electricity since Sunday afternoon due to an electrical fault on the second (220/132 kV 40 MVA) transformer at the Harib Substation, which supplies these areas. It initially said power supply would be restored by Wednesday, but has since announced that the transporting and commissioning of the replacement transformer will take longer than earlier envisaged. 'The replacement transformer has reached Harib Substation and work to commission the transformer has commenced. It is anticipated that power supply to the affected areas will be restored on Saturday, 24 February,' the statement said. The public is cautioned to treat all power lines and electrical points as live during power outages as no prior notification is given when power supply is restored. 'NamPower apologises to the residen ts of Ariamsvlei, Aussenkehr, Warmbad, Noordoewer and surrounding areas and the public at large, for any inconvenience that the outage may cause,' the statement read. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

