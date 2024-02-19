Power supply to Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer to be restored by Wednesday

  • February 20, 2024
WINDHOEK: NamPower has announced that the power supply to Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, and the surrounding areas will be restored by Wednesday. The power corporation in a statement on Monday said the power outage started around 14h46 on Sunday. It was caused by an electrical problem on the second (220/132 kV 40 MVA) transformer at the Harib substation. NamPower technical personnel were on Monday transporting a replacement transformer from Windhoek. Power supply to the affected districts is thus expected to be restored by Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The public is cautioned to treat all power lines and electrical points as 'live' during power outages as no prior notification is given when power supply is restored. 'NamPower apologises to the residents of Ariamsvlei town, Noordoewer and surrounding areas, as well as the general public, for any inconvenience that the outage may cause,' the statement read. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

