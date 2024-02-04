President Geingob was a compassionate and dedicated statesman: Irimari

OSHAKATI: Oshana Governor Elia Irimari has said President Hage Geingob was not only a visionary leader, but also a compassionate and dedicated Statesman who worked tirelessly for the betterment of Namibia and its people. Irimari made the remarks on Sunday, saying Geingob's profound impact on Namibia will be remembered forever. The Head of State died in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Windhoek early on Sunday. He returned from the United States of America on Wednesday after having undergone specialised cancer treatment. Irimari said the people of Oshana share in the immense sadness and grief that this loss has brought upon the entire nation. 'President Geingob's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, from his efforts in promoting social and economic development to his commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity,' Irimari said. He added that during this difficult time, they offer their support and condolences to First Lady Monica Geingos and the entire Geingob family, as well as to all Namibians. 'May we all find solace and strength in the memories and achievements of His Excellency, and may his spirit guide us as we continue to strive for progress and unity,' he concluded. Source: The Namibia Press Agency