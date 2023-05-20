President Lourenço arrives in Cuanza Norte

Angolan President João Lourenço arrived Saturday in northern Cuanza Norte province to learn of the progress of the construction work of the Caculo-Cabaça Hydroelectric Dam.

The project, estimated at US$4.5 billion, will allow the start of construction work of the "wall" of the dam and the power house, where four 530-megawatt (MW) turbines will be installed, for a total of 2,172 MW.

Funded by Chine, Caculo-Cabaça Hydroelectric Dam is expected to start generating commercial power in October 2026, the period in which the first of the plant's four turbines comes into operation.

The construction works of Caculo-Cabaça Dam also benefitted from the funding of German government, in a value estimated at US$1.1 billion.

During the project’s second phase launch ceremony, in November 2022, the chairman of China Gezhouba Group International Engineering, Liu Hualiang, put the average annual production from Caculo-Cabaça at 8.566 gigawatts of hydroelectric power.

The capacity of the project, the biggest hydroelectric dam built by a Chinese company in Africa, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Angola by 7.2 million tons per year.

The "Three Gorges" project includes companies such as Voith, the O & G consortium and other participants.

Three Dams are operating in the Middle Kwanza Corridor. They are Capanda, Lauca and Cambambe.

