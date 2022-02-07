Private sector called upon to assist with housing

The private sector has been urged to assist in addressing the housing backlog in the country, which is a result of population influx.

Erongo Governor, Neville Andre Itope, during a recent visit to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN)’s newly constructed low-income houses in Swakopmund spoke specifically for the federation, which oftentimes struggle with land servicing when construction commences.

In Walvis Bay alone, the backlog is 20 000, while Swakopmund is 16 000, which according to the governor requires a lot of effort from everyone to sort out.

“Coming up with a model to address this issue has proved challenging and that is why the addition of the model by the SDFN is one that is also helping with addressing the housing need,” the governor noted.

He added that there are companies who have enough money to assist the SDFN with servicing of the land, which in most cases is what takes very long due to a lack of funds.

“So if the private sector would offer support in this regard, construction of houses would be faster, because building itself only takes months,” he noted.

He emphasised that in order for the SDFN to succeed, the private sector, local authorities and the government should all partner up.

Coordinator of the Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG), Heinrich Amushila added that the federation has been promised contributions from different sectors, which would assist the federation greatly.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development is contributing N.dollars 10 million, Standard Bank through the Buy-a-Brick initiative N.dollars 3 million, First National Bank N.dollars 1 million, Ohorongo Cement N.dollars 500 000 and Pupkewitz Foundation N.dollars 1 million, Amushila said.

“We are also expecting other private sectors to get back to us through our applications. With this funding, we will now be able to build more houses countrywide,” Amushila noted.

According to the NHAG, 80 per cent of low-income housing across the country have been constructed by SDFN.

More than 800 houses were constructed in Erongo Region last year.

Amushila added that the federation has also embarked on one of its biggest projects yet in Karibib, which will see an upgrade of the town’s informal settlement.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency