Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Monday his condolences over the death of Pope Francis, noting that during all the years of his pontificate, he actively contributed to the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches. Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, said that Pope Francis died at 5:35 GMT.





According to Namibia Press Agency, “Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis… During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See,” the telegram of condolences read. Putin noted that Pope Francis enjoyed great international prestige as “a faithful servant of Christian teaching, a wise religious and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.”





“I had the opportunity to communicate with this outstanding man many times, and I will always keep the most fondest memory of him. In this sad hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy my words of sympathy and support,” the telegram read.

