Quantexa Provides ING with Solution to Strengthen and Automate Global Risk Coverage

ING is utilizing Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform to gain a 360-degree view of customer data, identify risk, and continue advancing their world-class customer experiences

LONDON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that ING is deploying Quantexa’s platform to strengthen its risk detection and investigative efforts. Being a global bank serving 37 million customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions in 40 countries, ING is determined to protect its customers and fight financial crime.

Using AI and advanced graph analytics capabilities provided by Quantexa’s platform, ING’s investigative teams are focused on developing more effective and efficient global Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures. By connecting customers and counterparties, the platform creates context and uncovers complex networks. This further automates the first line defence processes.

ING selected Quantexa’s platform for its ability to aid in the analyzation of internal transaction data and to incorporate external data, to complete a 360-degree view of customer base risk. Early 2023 ING and Quantexa completed a successful first implementation for Trade Finance in Hong Kong and Singapore.

ING and Quantexa are now working on a global rollout with expanded efforts in Financial Markets and Correspondent Banking.

Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer, Quantexa

“The most effective method to prevent money laundering is by understanding the context underpinning and linking how criminals behave. We are excited to build on our successful track-record of innovation with ING and support them in their mission to improve risk coverage throughout significant global practice areas and their continued effort to be a leader in identifying and combating criminal threats in the banking industry.”

Karim Tadjer, Global KYC lead, ING Group

“At ING, we are committed to the fight against money laundering, economic crime, and continually innovating to ensure the safety and compliance of the bank. We are thrilled to have found a partner with compatible ambitions in Quantexa. By leveraging the contextual insights generated through their platform, we can strengthen our detection models and automate key processes in our KYC and AML measures. This is leading to efficiencies for our investigative teams and improved customer experiences.”

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and sixty times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than six hundred employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and the UAE. For more information, please visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

