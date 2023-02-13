Radio acts as a link to democracy: Mushelenga

Radio serves as a bridge to democracy, laying the groundwork for long-term peace and stability in all parts of the world.

This was stated by Peya Mushelenga, Minister of Information and Communication Technology, during the 12th edition of World Radio Day, with the theme ‘Radio and Peace’.

Mushelenga in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Emma Theofelus in the capital today said that UNESCO this year highlights independent radio as a pillar of conflict prevention and peacebuilding by carrying the media narrative in reporting and informing the public.

“It is our responsibility as a nation and the world at large to contribute to peacebuilding efforts in our respective communities and societies,” he said.

Using radio as a medium of communication gives Namibia a significant competitive advantage due to its broad and limitless reach, he added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency