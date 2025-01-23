Rainy Season Devastates Bolivia, Leaving 18 Dead and Thousands Affected



La Paz: Eighteen people have been killed and over 50,000 families across eight of Bolivia’s nine departments have been affected by the rainy season that began in November, said an official on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, twelve municipalities have been declared disaster zones while another 55 are facing severe difficulties due to flooding and landslides, said Deputy Civil Defense Minister Juan Carlos Calvimontes.





He added that heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming weeks, potentially causing further flooding.





An urgent intervention plan is being coordinated with local mayors to mitigate the adverse effects of the extreme weather and provide assistance to the hardest-hit communities, he noted.

