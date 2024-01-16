Rössing Uranium donates stationery to Tsumkwe learners

WINDHOEK: Rössing Uranium on Monday handed over a donation of 400 school bags filled with stationery to Tsumkwe Senior Secondary School as part of the Women in Media (WiM) Tsumkwe outreach initiative. During the handover ceremony, Rössing Uranium Corporate Communication Manager Daylight Ekandjo said preparations for the donation had been underway since last year. Rössing Uranium pledged N.dollars 250 000 towards the initiative in response to a request from Women in Media. 'We acknowledge the challenges faced by learners, teachers, and the community of Tsumkwe. It is in the face of challenges that resilience is forged, and it is our hope that these school bags and stationery will alleviate some of the burdens, enabling our future employees to focus on their studies and aspire to greater heights. This donation today is a small contribution towards a collective goal. It reflects our belief in the potential of the young minds of Tsumkwe and our commitment to fostering educational opportunities in the communitie s where we live, work and beyond,' she said. Ekandjo also extended gratitude to Women in Media for the partnership. 'It is through such partnerships that we can create a lasting impact, ensuring that every child receives the education they deserve,' Ekandjo said. Women in Media founder Limba Mupetami thanked Rössing Uranium for joining forces with WiM and for their contribution. School principal Christof Ngavetene also extended his gratitude to Rössing Uranium for the donation. Source: The Namibia Press Agency