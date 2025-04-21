

Moscow: The Russian Defense Ministry has provided an assessment regarding the ongoing Easter truce with Ukraine, as announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. The statement comes amid ongoing tensions and reports of ceasefire breaches during the holiday period.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian armed forces have continued artillery fire and UAV strikes, resulting in a total of 4,900 violations of the Easter truce. The ministry’s assessment highlights ongoing hostilities despite the truce efforts.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is the appropriate authority to provide a military perspective on the situation. “You heard the statement of our Ministry of Defense, which, in fact, is probably authorized to give some kind of assessment from a military point of view. There, an assessment was given, data on the facts of violations on the Ukrainian side were given. I have nothing more to add,” Peskov stated to reporters.





The Kremlin has expressed its commitment to sharing data on the violations of the Easter truce with all interested parties. Peskov reiterated that the Easter truce was a specific initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at reducing hostilities during the religious holiday.

