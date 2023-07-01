Saudi authority unveils roadmap for 2024 Hajj

The Saudi Arabian Ministry for Hajj and Umrah, on Friday in Makkah unveiled a roadmap for the 2024 Hajj.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, unveils the roadmap at a ceremony attended by the Heads and Representatives of Hajj Missions in the Kingdom.

The meeting was to mark the end of 2023 Hajj exercise.

He said that the preparations for the 2024 Hajj would begins immediately with the issuance of letters to each country that announced the commencement of preparations.

Al Rabiah added that letters of confirmation of number of pilgrims slots for 2024 Hajj would also be issued to participating countries.

He listed the highlights of the 2014 hajj roadmap to include holding of preparatory meetings from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4, and organising of an International Symposium and Exhibition on Jan. 8, 2024.

“Conclusion of Accommodation and Masha’er Contracts: February 25th, 2024, commencement of Visa Issuance in March, 1st, 2024, closing of Visa Issuance in April 29th, 2024 and arrival of 1st set of 2024 Pilgrims into Saudi Arabia in May 9, 2024.”

Al Rabiah stated that the first Hajj Mission to conclude all preparations would have the opportunity to choose its preferred locations at the Masha’er (Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah) for 2024 Hajj.

The minister thanked all agencies and hajj missions for their roles in the 2023 exercise and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the Guests of Allah in the best manner possible by obtaining feedback from hajj Missions and improving on its services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoints of the event was the announcement of winners for the 2023 Labbaikum Hajj Services award in which Iraq emerged the overall best hajj mission for the 2023 Hajj.

Other countries like Malaysia, Gambia, Bahrain, Singapore, South Africa and Azerbaijan were recognised for excellence in various aspects of the hajj operations.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria