  • January 16, 2024
Hot News :

Opuwo Town Council issues warning as roaming livestock hinder development

Education ministry excited for new academic year: Steenkamp

More can still be done despite achievement: Diergaardt

TUN urges teachers not to sign performance agreements

Security guard allegedly shoots himself with service pistol at Ondangwa

We have a dream of upsetting one of the favourites

Security guard allegedly shoots himself with service pistol at Ondangwa

Share This Article:

OSHAKATI: A security guard allegedly shot and killed himself with his service pistol at Ondangwa Town Council, where he was stationed, on Monday. The deceased who was identified as 31-year-old Israel Jesaya. Namibian Police Force's Oshana Community Affairs Officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the incident occurred around 06h40. According to Aiyambo, it is alleged that the deceased's body was found seated at the back of the Ondangwa Town Council premises, wearing his uniform and with a pistol in his right hand with the index finger still on the trigger, hummer cocked back facing his abdominal area. Aiyambo indicated that a postmortem will be conducted and that police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.