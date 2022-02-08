Seismic survey from Cape Town to Namibia halted by high court

Published by

A seismic study of the West Coast from Cape Town to Namibia has been provisionally halted by the Western Cape High Court, pending a hearing on March 7, 2022. Searcher, an Australian geoscience data provider, began the seismic survey on January 24, 2022. Western Cape environmental activists, fisheries and residents had filed an urgent court application to interdict the survey. According to News24, the application is in two parts: Part A sought an urgent interdict to lock the survey pending part B of the application, which is a legal challenge of the reconnaissance permit Searcher was granted to…

