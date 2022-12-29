Seven arrested for drunken driving at Erongo

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Erongo Region on Wednesday evening arrested seven people for drinking and driving.

According to NamPol’s Erongo Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba, two of the suspects were arrested at Walvis Bay’s Tutaleni residential area and Swakopmund, while five of them were arrested at roadblocks in Walvis Bay.

Shapumba cautioned drivers to desist from driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“People should not have such courage of passing through the check points whilst above the alcohol limit,” he warned.

In an unrelated matter, the police also arrested fifth person, a female South African-national, suspected to be part of a group six people that robbed the African Art Jewellery shop on Monday at about 10h00.

The suspect was arrested after a tip-off on Wednesday morning at a Bed & Breakfast in Swakopmund, where she was residing.

According to Shapumba, the six suspects entered the jewelry shop and pretended to buy some jewelry, before one of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the shop owner and demanded money from her.

The suspects also took some jewelry before fleeing in a get-away vehicle identified as a white 7 seater.

The getaway vehicle was later traced in Mondesa, where four suspects were arrested. Some of the stolen items were recovered. The firearm used, without a serial number was confiscated and the vehicle was impounded.

A sixth suspect remains at large.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency