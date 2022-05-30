Shalulile dominates PSL awards

Brave Warriors and Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Peter Shalulile capped off a great season by winning the DStv Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season and the Player’s Player of the Season awards in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Shalulile retained the two awards that he won last year and also walked away with the top goal scorer award after he scored 30 goals throughout the season.

Sha-Sha, as he is known to his fans, scored 23 goals in the league, two in the MTN8 Cup, two in the Nedbank Cup and three in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League competition.

He was two goals shy of matching the 25 goals scored by former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma 17 years ago.

He missed the 2020/21 top goal scorer award by a single goal after scoring 15 goals, while Supersport’s Bradley Grobler scored 16.

For the Footballer of the Year award, Shalulile edged out teammate Andile Jali and Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo to win the coveted award for the second season running during the award ceremony.

He was also voted as the best player of the season by his fellow professionals for the second season running.

For the Player’s Player of the Year award, Shalulile beat teammates Jali and Themba Zwane.

For Footballer of the Season, all nominations and voting were done by the Premier Division head coaches with only one head coach per club allowed to vote, while coaches were not allowed to nominate or vote for their teammates.

In the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season category, all nominations and voting were done by Premier Division players, with each club allowed a maximum of 30 votes. No player was allowed to nominate or vote for their teammates.

Shalulile’s team dominated the awards, with Jali winning the MTN8 Last Man Standing award and Midfielder of the Season award, while Manqoba Mngqiti and Rulani Mokwena were named joint coaches of the season.

