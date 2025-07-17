

Shanghai: Automobile exports through the Shanghai Port exceeded 1.27 million units in the first half of this year, representing a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. This accounted for 36.7 percent of China’s total auto exports during the period, as reported by Shanghai Customs.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the port witnessed a significant increase in auto export volume, rising from 379,000 units in 2020 to 2.39 million in 2024. This translates to an average annual growth rate of 58.4 percent. The Haitong international automobile terminal, located in Shanghai Port’s Waigaoqiao port area, played a crucial role by exporting 715,000 units in the first six months of this year, marking a 13.7 percent increase year-on-year.





Export routes from Shanghai Port now extend to 131 countries and regions, with two to three “ro-ro” (roll-on/roll-off) vessels departing daily. These vessels carry made-in-China vehicles to international markets. Local customs officials attribute the growth to efficient logistics and streamlined clearance processes, including appointment-based services to reduce vessel wait times and “green channels” for prioritized handling of auto export procedures.

