The Veterinary Services Directorate in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has implemented animal health control measures to minimise the transmission of the Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Virus.

This follows the detection of the virus in a human at Gobabis in the Omaheke Region on 23 May 2023, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Albertina Shilongo said in a public notice issued on Saturday.

Shilongo said infected animals do not manifest clinical disease, but experience mild fever.

“However, in infected people, the onset of symptoms is sudden, with fever, dizziness, neck pain, stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes, and sensitivity to light,” she said.

The directorate has implemented measures nationwide to minimise transmission, including the enforcement of tick control activities at all animal gathering events in accordance with the Animal Gathering Events Protocol.

The directorate will conduct regular inspections and, where necessary, supervise tick control activities at identified high-risk animal establishments and auction facilities.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency