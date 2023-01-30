Shipanga resigns from Arrows

Former Brave Warriors winger Paulus Shipanga resigned from his position as head coach of Eleven Arrows with immediate effect following their two-nil defeat to Julinho Sporting on Sunday.

Shipanga confirmed to Nampa that he had resigned after the match because of ‘poor results due to lack of support from management.’

“I have been asking the club to sign players to strengthen the squad, but nothing has been happening and the team has been losing games that they are not supposed to lose. We could have won both our matches this weekend,” he explained.

Arrows drew nil-all against Tigers before losing two-nil to Orlando Pirates following the resumption of the Namibia Premier Football League last week.

Those results left them at position 12 on the log.

They followed up with a two-all draw against Life Fighters on Saturday before losing to Julinho on Sunday.

Shipanga said he will see what opportunities are available before deciding on his next move.

Efforts to get comments from Arrows management proved fruitless as phone calls to them went unanswered.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency