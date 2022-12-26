Six Christmas babies born at Otjiwarongo

The Otjiwarongo State Hospital recorded the births of three baby boys and three girls born on Christmas Day here.

The registered nurse for the maternity ward at the State hospital, Martha Katuta on Monday told Nampa in an interview that her team of nurses on Christmas assisted six women to deliver their healthy babies at the hospital.

“We first assisted a 24-year-old woman to deliver a baby girl on her own at 02h54 in the early hours of Sunday morning,” said Katuta.

The nurse further explained that the six newly born babies weighed between 4.07 kilogrammes (kg) and 2.05kg, saying a normal weight of a newborn child is about 2.5kg.

The six babies were all born in the hours between 02h54 and 15h52 on Sunday, she said.

Speaking on behalf of the mothers at the maternity ward, 24-year-old Scherer Urikos from Otjiwarongo said she is excited and feels blessed to have given birth to a healthy baby girl on Christmas, a day she said is believed in her community to be the day Jesus Christ was born.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency