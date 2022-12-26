Ten Christmas babies born in Erongo Region

A total of 10 babies – five girls and five boys were born in the Erongo Region on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The babies were delivered at the Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Omaruru State hospitals, with four, five and one, respectively.

According to Registered Nurse Jasline Isaacks in an interview with Nampa on Monday, Swakopmund State Hospital recorded three boys and one girl, of which the first one was delivered at 05h30 by mother Panduleinge Shikweyo assisted by Registered Nurse Angela Tenga and Intern Doctor Daniel Kakololo.

Shikweyo, whose baby is named Iyaloo, a term used to express gratefulness in Oshiwambo, expressed joy about her baby’s birth, noting that it came as a surprise as she expected to give birth on 08 January as it was her predicted due date. The baby, her fourth, weighed 3 kilogrammes.

The second child who was born at 08h35 was delivered via C-section.

Raunduruka Tjavara was the last to give birth to her baby boy in the Swakopmund State Hospital on Christmas Day at 23h53.

Tjavara said she was elated as her estimated due date was in fact Christmas Day.

Three girls and two boys were delivered at the Walvis Bay State Hospital while Omaruru State Hospital received a baby girl at 05h13.

No babies were delivered at Usakos State Hospital, Swakopmund Mediclinic and Welwitchia Private Hospital on Christmas Day.

