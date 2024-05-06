Jamaica mulls audio-visual exchange with Nigeria



The Jamaican government says it intends to pursue a robust collaboration with Nigeria in the film and animation industries.

The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Lincoln Downer, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the minister’s media aide, Nneka Anibeze.

Downer emphasised the strong relations between Jamaica and Nigeria, highlighting the existing creative industry exchanges and expressed enthusiasm for expanding these collaborations.

He noted that Nigeria had supported Jamaica through the technical eco-programme, which had facilitated exchanges in areas like Batik and jewelry-making.

‘There is a lot of scope for collaboration, particularly in the area of film and animation.

‘Nigeria has supported Jamaica over many years in the creative industry through the technical eco-programme, where artisans have been dispatched to Jamaica for exchanges in areas of Batik and jewelry-ma

king.

‘We are hoping that sometime in the future, these collaborations can be expanded. We also note that Nigeria and Jamaica are in very close relations when it comes to entertainment.

‘A lot of Nigerian entertainers like Burna Boy and WizKid, have come to Jamaica, and even Victor Thompson who was in Jamaica last month. We are looking forward to these sorts of exchanges between both countries and to see how we can establish a framework for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

‘On Monday, we celebrated 54 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica.

‘We are interested in future collaborations with Nigeria because we recognise Nigeria as not only the cultural hub of Africa but of the globe. We also have a rich culture so we are interested in forging a stronger alliance with Nigeria,’ he said.

Musawa welcomed the proposal, expressing interest in the audio-visual film production agreement and Jamaica’s film development initiative.

She also highlighted Nigeria’s

IDICE programme, which provides financial support to creatives.

‘There is a natural partnership between Nigeria and Jamaica especially in arts and culture.

‘I am happy about the cultural exchange being proposed by the Jamaican government and the positive values that can come out of that.

‘We are interested in the audio-visual film production agreement proposed by Jamaica. I am excited about your film development initiative which is just like Nigeria’s IDICE, which empowers creatives to flourish through financial support.

‘We are looking forward to discussing other opportunities that can support creatives in the industry,’ she said

Also, the Director of International Cultural Relations, Mrs Zainab Ali-Biu, sought Jamaica’s support for proposing an International Day for Afrobeat music to UNESCO.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria