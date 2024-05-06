ACCI tasks officials on prosperity of business community



The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Emeka Obegolu, has charged its newly inaugurated Governing council members to ensure prosperity of Nigeria’s business community.

Obegolu, represented by his 1st Deputy President, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, said this while inaugurating the Governing Council of ACCI’s Four Centres in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugurated officials would be responsible to drive affairs of the centres.

The centres include: ‘the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce Dispute Resolution Centre (NCC-DRC) to be chaired by Prince Adetokunbo Kayode and Mr Patrick Ikwueto, as vice-chairman.

‘The BEST Centre, with Prof Adesoji Adesugba as Chairman and Mr Ezenwa Anumnu as his vice-chairman.

‘The Abuja Trade Centre (ATC) is chaired by Dr Johnson Anene, and Mr Abiodun Odusanwo is his vice-chairman.

‘The National Policy Advocacy Centre (NPAC) has Dr Aliyu Hong as chairman while Mr Dozie Mbanefo is serving as his vice-chairman.’

Obegolu emphasised the trans

formative potential of these centres in shaping the business landscape not only in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but also across Nigeria.

‘The Centres will play a major role in promoting international trade, resolving commercial disputes, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, and advocating conducive business policies.

‘I urge the newly inaugurated leaders to leverage their expertise and networks to drive the success of these Centres, thereby, contributing to the overall prosperity of the business community.’

Responding on behalf of the officials, the chairman of Abuja Trade Centre expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

Anene pledged the commitment of the officials to the development and success of the various centres.

The inauguration of the Governing Councils marks a significant step in ACCI’s mission to create a vibrant and resilient business environment, driving sustainable growth and prosperity for all stakeholders.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria