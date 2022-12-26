Minor raped by 32-year-old man
Summary
A 12-year-old girl from Matende village in the Kavango West Region was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old man on Saturday. A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the incident took place at about 00h30 Saturday when the […]
A 12-year-old girl from Matende village in the Kavango West Region was allegedly raped by a 32-year-old man on Saturday.
A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the incident took place at about 00h30 Saturday when the suspect allegedly dragged the victim into bushes and raped her.
The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency